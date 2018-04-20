Lyrid meteor shower to light up sky on Earth Day

MIAMI - Get ready for a show in the sky this Sunday.

The annual Lyrid meteor shower peaks this weekend, with activity beginning around 9 p.m. Saturday night, although the greatest number of meteors are expected to fall just a few hours before dawn on Sunday morning.

The Lyrid meteor shower is among the oldest on record, going back some 2,700 years.

Lyrid is known to produce 10-20 meteors per hour on a moonless night; this years waxing moon will set before the peak viewing hours offering the potential for some breathtaking views.

