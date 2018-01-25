Super Blue Blood Moon coming to a night sky near you

OUTER SPACE - Forget the fireworks and UFO conspiracies, a true sky show for the ages will unfold over our heads before the end of the month.

The subtlety named Super Blue Blood Moon is coming to a nighttime sky near you on Jan. 31, and you'll be seeing red if you miss it as it hasn't occurred in over a century.

In a celestial confluence of coolness, a Blue Moon, Supermoon and Blood Moon will shine from above on the last day of January.

A Blue Moon is the second full moon of the month; no big deal because it happens every three or four years.

A Supermoon occurs when the moon is at its perigee, or its closest point to Earth for us non-scientists. During a Supermoon, the moon appears up to 30 percent brighter than a regular full moon that doesn't have a cool name.

Supermoons are seen about once every 14 or 15 months; so again, no biggie.

Blood moons get the majority of attention as their reddish-orange appearance draws oooohs and ahhhhs when they rise above the horizon.

On Jan. 31, for the first time since 1866, all three lunar events will occur on the same day; hence, the Super Blue Blood Moon.

However, you'll have to be an early bird to get the full experience in the U.S. as all 3 moon phases will be on display between 6:45 a.m. until 7:15 a.m.

That's right. Moongazers will have just 30 minutes to catch the lunar light show of 2018.

