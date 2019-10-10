Sure sign of fall as full orange Hunter's Moon to appear in night sky

NASA

MIAMI - If a bright orange full moon isn't the best way to ring in the fall, we don't know what is.

Keep your eyes on the evening sky Sunday as the Hunter's Moon will rise overhead for a colorful show that's perfect for this time of year.

According to Newsweek, this weekend's full moon will "appear larger and more orange than a normal full moon due to the fact that it rises around sunset."

The October full moon will reach peak viewing at around 5:08 p.m. on Sunday.

"When the moon is low in the sky, it is farther away from you than when it is directly overhead," wrote astronomer Bob Berman. "Because of this, the light that's being reflected off of a horizon-hugging moon has to travel a farther distance—and through more particles of air—to reach your eyes."

Full moons that come after the Harvest Moon are called the Hunter's Moon.

