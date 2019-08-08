UFO or Atlas V rocket? Local 10 viewers report seeing strange streak in sky

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - It's a bird. It's a plane. Actually, it's neither.

That unidentified flying object seen by many South Florida residents before sunrise Thursday was, in fact, the United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket blasting off from Kennedy Space Center.

The Atlas rocket, a joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Boeing, lifted off at 6:13 a.m.

Many viewers contacted Local 10 News to report a UFO, sharing video and photographs of the strange streak across the sky.

Good Morning South Florida! Some of you may have seen a stunning pre-sunrise show this morning. Curious as to what it was? Well it was the United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket blasting off at 6:13 AM from Kennedy Space Center! Quite a view. https://t.co/BSNv3Jt7mK — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) August 8, 2019

Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol's mother was one of them. She took the above video from her home in Cooper City.

The rocket is traveling through space on a six-hour mission to deliver a high-frequency satellite for the U.S. military's Space and Missile Systems Center.



