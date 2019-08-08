Space News

UFO or Atlas V rocket? Local 10 viewers report seeing strange streak in sky

Atlas V rocket lifted off from Kennedy Space Center early Thursday

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - It's a bird. It's a plane. Actually, it's neither.

That unidentified flying object seen by many South Florida residents before sunrise Thursday was, in fact, the United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket blasting off from Kennedy Space Center.

The Atlas rocket, a joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Boeing, lifted off at 6:13 a.m.

Many viewers contacted Local 10 News to report a UFO, sharing video and photographs of the strange streak across the sky.

Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol's mother was one of them. She took the above video from her home in Cooper City.

The rocket is traveling through space on a six-hour mission to deliver a high-frequency satellite for the U.S. military's Space and Missile Systems Center.
 

