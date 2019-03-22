Subway riders do nothing as man repeatedly kicks elderly woman in face

NEW YORK - Stunning video shows subway passengers stand idly by while a man repeatedly kicks an elderly woman in the face.

The incident occurred on March 10 on a northbound train and was posted to Twitter by @BKLYNRELL1, the New York Post reports.

As the 78-year-old woman attempts to defend herself from the man's attack, those with her on the train did not intervene. Even after the attack, no one called 911 or alerted police until the subway arrived at the next stop.

Before the attacker left the train, he shouted about WorldStar, a media outlet that often contains violent videos.

The woman reportedly was bleeding as she was being treated by EMS workers, but refused further treatment. The suspect is still at large.

WARNING: Video contains violence and graphic language

