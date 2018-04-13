Surveillance video captures robbery, shooting at Lauderhill gas station

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Surveillance cameras captured a robbery and shooting at a Lauderhill gas station, and detectives are asking for the public's help in finding the shooter.

The shooting happened at a gas station off West Sunrise Boulevard, east of the Swap Shop, in Lauderhill.

Police said a driver in a black car and a passenger were trying to find their victim. They soon settled on a person seen getting out of his car and walking inside a gas station to pay to fill up. Seconds later, he walked out and made his way to the pump.

"The victim had a very large gold chain around his neck that was worth a lot of money," Lt. Michael Santiago said.

The video shows the black car then back up slowly, and the gunman jumped out of the car and pulled out a gun. The victim made a run for it, and is shot once in the backside.

"If you can see a chain being thrown in the video from that distance, you can tell it was a pretty thick chain," Santiago said.

The video also captured the moment the victim threw a gold chain and gave up his belongings.

Another camera captured a driver at another pump. He realized what was happening and ran to get back inside his car, eventually backing out with the gas pump still in the tank.

The cameras were able to capture a part of the paper tag from the car, described as a black Chevrolet Camaro.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

