Pembroke Pines post office misspells city name on new sign

A sign outside the new post office in Pembroke Pines has an extra "O" in its spelling.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - The U.S. Postal Service has acknowledged its "mea culpa" for having a misspelled sign outside a new post office in Pembroke Pines.

Local 10 News discovered the error on a sign at the new post office on Pines Boulevard near Dykes Road.

The sign reads, "West Pines Retail Pembrooke Pines, FL." Of course, there's no such place as Pembrooke Pines.

It seems an extra "O" made its way onto the sign before being printed and plastered on the front of the building.

Local 10 contacted the area postmaster about it. The post office has no idea how it happened but is working to address (get it?) the issue.

