Teen commits suicide after rescue from sex trafficking ring

HOUSTON - A family is in mourning after their teen daughter committed suicide after she was rescued from a sex trafficking ring.

Just 15-years-old, Houston teen Letty Serrano killed herself on Oct. 12; two years after she was drugged and sold to sex traffickers while she was a high school student.

Serrano was eventually rescued, but her family said she was never the same.

"We got her back damaged," said Serrano's grandmother Cynthia Rivera.

KTRK reports Serrano's family is now raising money for her funeral expenses, but to also raise awareness of sex trafficking in the U.S.

Elijah Risking, a non-profit organization looking to end trafficking in Houston, reports suicide is common among those rescued from the illegal sex trade due to their captors are rarely ever caught.

