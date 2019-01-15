Teen dies after falling from balcony on Royal Caribbean cruise out of Fort Lauderdale

LABADEE, HAITI - A 16-year-old boy died after falling from the balcony of a Royal Caribbean cruise docked in Haiti last week.

The teen fell from the eighth floor of the Harmony of the Seas while trying to access his room from a balcony next door. The boy had forgotten his access card and slipped as he attempted to leap to his room's balcony.

Officials say the boy, Laurent Mercer, was from the South Pacific island collective of Wallis and Futuna, according to the New York Daily News.

After the fall, the ship's medical team attempted CPR, but Mercier was pronounced dead in the morning.

The cruise had left Port Everglades and was docked in Labadee when the accident occurred. Mercier's body was given to the Broward Medical Examiner's Officer when the ship returned to South Florida on Sunday.

