Terrifying new nuclear bomb simulator lets you blast your home

MIAMI - As the world may or may not be getting closer to nuclear Armageddon, a new interactive simulator lets you see what would happen if a bomb was dropped on your own house.

Fun, right?

The new map by the Outrider Foundation aims to raise awareness of nuclear weapons and the challenges to the U.S. and the world.

CLICK HERE: Use Nuclear Bomb Simulator

In the simulator, you put in your address and choose which bomb you'd like to create the fiery inferno and whether you would prefer it to detonate on the ground or, for a more deadly experience, in the air.

The bombs listed include "Little Boy," the bomb used in World War II in Japan and Tsar Bomba, the largest USSR bomb ever detonated.

After detonation, the simulator will show death estimates along with how far radiation would travel out from the blast location. Fireball distance, shock wave and heat measurements are also made available.

Using the simulator to drop a W-87 30 kiloton yield nuclear weapon on Local 10 in Pembroke Park showed over 46,000 fatalities and more than 134,000 injuries.

