Two killed on I-95 after two crashes

MIAMI - Two people were killed and several more were injured after a crash on I-95 in Miami.

Miami Fire-Rescue spokesman, Captain Ignatius Carroll said they received a phone call around 1 a.m. Friday morning from a woman saying a motorcyclist had been involved in a crash. According to Carroll, several people stopped to help the motorcyclist when the driver of a white van struck them as well just minutes later.

Four people were treated at the scene, five others were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The two people killed died at the hospital and another is in critical condition.

