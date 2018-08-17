Universal Orlando unveils amazing deal for Florida residents

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's not often you can visit a Central Florida theme park without taking out a second mortgage on your home, but Universal Orlando is offering a deal that should put a smile on the faces of Florida residents.

From now until Dec. 21, Florida residents can get a four-day pass to the Universal Orlando resort for less than $42 a day.

The offer is only valid with a promo code from specially-marked cups at Burger King.

WJXT reports the special ticket has zero blackout dates, but you must buy the tickets before Sept. 21 and use them by Dec. 21.

The passes are good to visit both Universal Studios and Universal's Islands of Adventure.

