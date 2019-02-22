1 woman killed, a dozen injured during aid standoff in Venezuela-Brazil border

CARACAS - Officials in Venezuela say a woman has been killed and a dozen more injured in a clash with security forces on the border with Brazil.

Gran Sabana Mayor Emilio Gonzalez identified the woman shot dead Friday as Zoraida Rodriguez, a member of an indigenous community.

A day earlier, President Nicolas Maduro ordered the border closed as the opposition made plans to bring in humanitarian aid from Brazil and two other neighboring countries on Saturday.

Gonzalez says members of the Pemon ethnic group clashed with the Venezuela National Guard and army, who were moving tanks to the border with Brazil.

He says the soldiers fired rubber bullets and tear gas and the injured people were taken for medical treatment.

