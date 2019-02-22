Driver injured when Venezuelan bus enroute to border is attacked with rocks

CARACAS - An opposition lawmaker travelling across Venezuela to collect humanitarian aid at the Colombian border says somebody threw two large rocks at a bus in her caravan.

Deputy lawmaker Mariela Magallanes of the opposition-controlled National Assembly said Friday's pre-dawn incident was a direct attack that left a backup driver injured.

The caravan of buses was travelling overnight from Caracas to the Venezuelan border town of Urena, where opposition supporters are planning to collect international aid despite President Nicolas Maduro's refusal to let it enter.

Magallanes says the rocks went through the windshield on the passenger side.

She says it's unclear who was responsible and the driver was being treated for injuries.

Photos on social media show a broken windshield and a pool of blood on the floor of the bus.

Magallanes says the attack won't stop the humanitarian aid from coming into Venezuela.

