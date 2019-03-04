Guaidó's supporters hold rally in Caracas' Las Mercedes

CARACAS, Venezuela - Several hundred supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido have gathered in a Caracas plaza, heeding a call from the self-declared interim president to turn out for his expected return to Venezuela.

More demonstrators on Monday were walking toward the plaza in the Las Mercedes district of the Venezuelan capital. Some carried national flags.

The crowd initially appeared smaller than those of previous opposition rallies, which have drawn tens of thousands of people.

Guaido says the goal of his return is to intensify pressure on President Nicolas Maduro to resign so that a transitional government can take over and prepare Venezuela for free and fair elections. Maduro says he is the target of a U.S.-backed plot to overthrow him.

Guaido on Monday morning tweeted that he was on his way home, though he did not reveal his exact whereabouts.

Ciudadanos comienzan a concentrarse en la plaza Alfredo Sadel de Las Mercedes en Caracas, a la espera de Juan Guaidó tras su gira internacional.

Vía @oliverandresfz #04Mar https://t.co/cT12oWu48h pic.twitter.com/3NPktgSdhe — NTN24 Venezuela (@NTN24ve) March 4, 2019

#4Mar 11:00 a.m #GuaidoDeRegreso Manifestantes opositores continúan llegando a la Plaza Alfredo Sadel de Las Mercedes, Caracas, en apoyo a regreso del presidente encargado Juan Guaidó - @Lagc_96 pic.twitter.com/S1COu38hkx — Reporte Ya (@ReporteYa) March 4, 2019

El podium en la plaza “Alfredo Sadel” de Las Mercedes está listo para recibir a @jguaido #noticias #caracas pic.twitter.com/sIFWDffrhO — Sergio Novelli (@SergioNovelli) March 4, 2019

#4Mar En Caracas la concentración será en Las Mercedes, pero acá está el resto de los puntos en el país. Guaidó se apoya en el eslogan: vamos bien, porque vamos juntos - @Dayidayi pic.twitter.com/LQ9vJAzKAG — Reporte Ya (@ReporteYa) March 4, 2019

Civilians wait for Juan Guaido at the Alfredo Sadel Plaza in Caracas



Protests are scheduled across #Venezuela in support of Guaido and the opposition



The detention of Guaido could cause further unrest and international pressure. #4mar #4MVzlaALaCalle pic.twitter.com/FbbPuQdhyA — Amir Richani (@amir_richani) March 4, 2019

#ÚLTIMO | Un grupo de venezolanos se concentra frente al aeropuerto de Maiquetía donde se espera la llegada a #Venezuela de @jguaido luego de su gira por el continente. (fotos @ismaelgabriel22) #4Mar pic.twitter.com/nkMnBml4Zu — PanAm Post Español (@PanAmPost_es) March 4, 2019

#ÚltimaHora | La dictadura de @NicolasMaduro militarizó el principal aeropuerto de #Venezuela ante la posibilidad de que arribe el presidente encargado @jguaido, a quien pretenden detener tras su gira por América Latina. #4Mar (Reporta @gmartin1961) pic.twitter.com/6PVw8fvnOp — PanAm Post Español (@PanAmPost_es) March 4, 2019

