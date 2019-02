CARACAS - The Venezuelan foreign ministry is saying that its websites have been hacked in several countries.

"We have decided to stop publishing online content until cybersecurity has been restored," read a message posted by the ministry on Twitter.

The Venezuelan government admitted problems in at least Argentina and Mexico.

The home page of the Venezuelan embassy in Washington appeared to be down for several hours on Thursday.

