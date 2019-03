Here is list of countries recognizing Juan Guaidó as Venezuela's interim president

The U.S. Department of State released this photo on Monday showing U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Colombian President Ivan Duque showing their support of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

Juan Guaidó is recognized as the interim president by dozens of countries including the United States and European Union member states.

Albania

Andorra

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Bahamas

Belgium

Brazil

Bulgaria

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Estonia

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Guatemala

Haiti

Honduras

Hungary

Ice Land

Ireland

Israel

Kosovo

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macedonia

Malta

Marshall Islands

Micronesia

Montenegro

Morocco

Netherlands

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

United Kingdom

United States

CNN Image Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on December 5, 2018.

Here is a list of countries supporting embattled President Nicolas Maduro:

Bolivia

Belarus

China

Cuba

Iran

Syria

Turkey

Russia

