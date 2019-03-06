Local 10 contributor Cody Weddle reported missing in Venezuela

VENEZUELA - Journalist and Local 10 contributor Cody Weddle has reportedly been detained by government officials in Venezuela, according to various reports.

Sources say Weddle’s home in Caracas was the target of an early morning raid by authorities on Wednesday, although those reports have yet to be confirmed.

Weddle's housekeeper is quoted in stories saying he was taken into custody with his passport, other documents, money and a large suitcase.

Attempts by Local 10 management to reach Weddle have proven unsuccessful. His last contact with station employees came on Monday afternoon during the Local 10 News.

Weddle's last report Monday focused on the return of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó to the country. A tweet sent by Weddle claimed Guaidó’s homecoming was “triumphant,” but that a path forward for the leader remained uncertain.

Weddle would become the latest journalist to be detained by embattled Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro as the crisis to deliver humanitarian aid to the country’s residents escalates. Univision anchor Jorge Ramos was detained by government forces last month before eventually being released hours later.

Juan Guaido with a triumphant return to Caracas. But his path forward remains uncertain. For @WPLGLocal10 >> https://t.co/e9sokSKHCh — Cody Weddle (@coweddle) March 5, 2019

