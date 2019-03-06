Local 10 reporter Cody Weddle detained in Venezuela

VENEZUELA - Local 10 reporter Cody Weddle has been detained by government officials in Venezuela and is currently in custody.

Weddle’s home in Caracas was the target of an early morning raid by authorities on Wednesday. Weddle's assistant, Carlos Camacho, was also taken into custody.

Weddle's housekeeper is quoted in stories saying he was taken into custody with his passport, other documents, money and a large suitcase.

Attempts by Local 10 management to reach Weddle, 29, have proven unsuccessful. His last contact with station employees came on Tuesday afternoon.

"We are working through various channels to get as much information as we can and to see that Cody is released." said WPLG President & CEO E. R. Bert Medina. "Cody has been dedicated and committed to telling the story in Venezuela to our viewers here in South Florida. The arrest of a journalist doing his job is outrageous and unacceptable."

Weddle's last on-air report Monday focused on the return of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó to the country. A tweet sent by Weddle claimed Guaidó’s homecoming was “triumphant,” but that a path forward for the leader remained uncertain.

The State Department issued a statement Wednesday afternoon through the Twitter account of Assistant Secretary Kimberly Breier.

"The State Department is aware of and deeply concerned with reports that another U.S. journalist has been detained in Venezuela by Maduro, who prefers to stifle the truth rather than face it," wrote Breier. "Being a journalist is not a crime. We demand the journalist's immediate release, unharmed."

Cody Weddle's assistant Carlos Camacho was also taken into custody

Sen. Marco Rubio and Sen. Rick Scott have both spoken out about Weddle's disappearance, while calling for his safe return.

"Completely unacceptable for @NicolasMaduro and his thugs to detain @WPLGLocal10’s Cody Weddle for reporting on the successful return of the legitimate Venezuelan President @jguaido." said Scott in a Twitter post. "He must be released immediately and the U.S. will not stand for this kind of intimidation!"

New York-based lawyer Eva Golinger, a longtime supporter of former Venezuelan leader and Nicolas Maduro's predecessor, the late Hugo Chavez, expressed concern over the government's decision to detain Weddle.

"If true, this is extremely problematic and a very dangerous move for the Maduro government to make. Trump is waiting for any excuse to intervene." Golinger posted to Twitter.

Weddle becomes the latest journalist to be detained by the embattled Venezuelan president as the crisis to deliver humanitarian aid to the country’s residents escalates. Univision anchor Jorge Ramos was detained by government forces last month before eventually being released hours later.

However, Weddle's situation may be similar to that of German freelance journalist Billy Six, who remains in a Venezuelan prison after being arrested last November on charges of espionage and rebellion. Like Weddle, Six was in the country to report on the unrest due to economic crisis.

Juan Guaido with a triumphant return to Caracas. But his path forward remains uncertain. For @WPLGLocal10 >> https://t.co/e9sokSKHCh — Cody Weddle (@coweddle) March 5, 2019

Stay with Local10.com and Local 10 for the latest on this breaking news story

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.