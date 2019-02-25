Pence criticizes Maduro for dancing while aid burned at Venezuelan border

BOGOTA, Colombia - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence criticized embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday for dancing while U.S. humanitarian aid burned and people died while protesting at the Venezuelan borders with Colombia and Brazil.

During a meeting of representatives of countries in the area, Pence also denounced Maduro's support of the masked men, who while wielding rifles and guns, attacked reporters, opposition lawmakers and civilians this weekend.

Pence said U.S. investigators are working on cases of money laundering that are related to alleged ongoing public corruption in Venezuela. Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaidó will support the members of the military who betray Maduro, Pence said.

This is a developing story.

