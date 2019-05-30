Pence reiterates Trump's support of Venezuela's Juan Guaidó

MIAMI - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence reiterated Wednesday afternoon that President Donald Trump's administration continues to support Juan Guaidó's push for change in Venezuela.

Pence wrote on Twitter that he spoke to Guaidó over the phone and told him "America will continue to stand with Venezuela until freedom is restored."

Guaidó is continuing to hold political rallies despite threats from embattled President Nicolás Maduro's loyalists. He is reporting Maduro's supporters are blocking the Internet and using it to spread misinformation.

"The people of Venezuela are suffering under dictatorship and oppression," Pence wrote.

Guaidó wrote on Twitter Tuesday that his strategy hasn't changed and he and his supporters are going to "execute all options."

Pence met with Guaidó late February in Bogotá, Colombia, after a failed attempt to cross U.S. aid from the Colombian border city of Cúcuta to Venezuela's state of Tachira.

The U.S. and about 50 other countries recognize Guaidó as Venezuela's interim president.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.