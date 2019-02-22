Power struggle turns into rival concerts at Colombia-Venezuela border

CUCUTA, Colombia - There will be two free concerts near the Tienditas International Bridge at the Colombia-Venezuela border on Friday.

Billionaire British mogul Richard Branson organized the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert in Cucuta to raise $100 million to help opposition leader Juan Guaidó with his plan to get humanitarian aid to struggling Venezuelans.

The concert area will open to the public at 5 a.m., as organizers expect about 250,000 people. Mana, Juanes, Carlos Vives, Fonseca, Ricardo Montaner, Diego Torres, Nacho and Juan Luis Guerra are among the dozens of Hispanic artists who were are expected to volunteer.

"This is like the Latin Woodstock," said Michael Capponi, the executive director of the Global Empowerment Mission, a Miami-based nonprofit organization now working in Cucuta.

While there was excitement among Venezuelans who were arriving to Cucuta on Thursday night, there will also be joy at the Silverspot Cinema in downtown Miami. The theater on Southeast Third Street at Third Avenue will be showing the concert starting at 11 a.m.

Meanwhile in Tachira, embattled President Nicolas Maduro will be presenting the "Hands Off Venezuela" concert. He will be celebrating his recent announcement about Russia's intent to send some 300 tons of aid to Venezuela.

The list of the "Hands Off Venezuela" performers was not available Thursday night, but there were dozens of masked and heavily armed men riding through town on motorcycles.

