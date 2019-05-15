US suspends flights to and from Venezuela

BOGOTA, Colombia - The U.S. Department of Transportation issued an order Wednesday to suspend air service to and from Venezuelan airports.

Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao issued the order at the request of Kevin McAleenan, the new acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, saying "conditions in Venezuela threaten the safety and security of passengers, aircraft and crew."

The order mentions the Federal Aviation Administration's ban on low flights over Venezuelan airspace, American Airlines' decision to suspend all flights due to security concerns and the suspension of U.S. Embassy operations in Caracas.

It applies to the rights of both U.S. and foreign air carriers and both passenger and cargo flights. Unless President Donald Trump disaproves, it becomes effective in July.

