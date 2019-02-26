Venezuela detains Telemundo's Caracas correspondent

MIAMI - Caracas Correspondent Daniel Garrido was kidnapped on Tuesday for about six hours while working in Caracas, Noticias Telemundo said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon.

Garrido was kidnapped about 6 a.m. near the Hotel Cayena. He was covering the detention of Jorge Ramos and his Univision team after embattled President Nicolas Maduro interrupted an interview at the presidential palace.

According to Telemundo, a group of armed men forced him into a vehicle and covered his head. After interrogating him for six hours and taking his equipment, the kidnappers released him without explanation without returning his equipment.

