Venezuela's 'interim first lady' meets DeSantis in Tallahassee

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey DeSantis, met with Venezuela's Fabiana Rosales Thursday in Tallahassee.
President Donald Trump's administration recognized Juan Guaidó as Venezuela's interim president and Rosales as the interim first lady.
"We talked about the plight of Venezuela," Rosales wrote in Spanish on Twitter.
During her visit to the United States, Rosales has also met with Trump, Melania Trump and the mayors of Miami-Dade County and the city of Miami.
Rosales told reporters vulnerable children and the elderly are dying as a consequence of a "terrible" dictatorship. She said Venezuelans are facing power outages, inflation and a shortage of food and medications. She also said her husband's life is in danger.
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 27: Fabiana Rosales, the wife of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, speaks while meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House March 27, 2019 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 27: U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence meet with Fabiana Rosales (L), the wife of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, in the Oval Office of the White House March 27, 2019 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 27: U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence meet with Fabiana Rosales (L), the wife of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, in the Oval Office of the White House March 27, 2019 in Washington, DC.
ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - MARCH 01: Opposition leader of Venezuela Juan Guaido waves to the media along with his wife Fabiana Rosales during the official welcoming ceremony on March 1, 2019 in Asuncion, Paraguay.
CARACAS, VENEZUELA - JANUARY 26: Opposition leader of Venezuela Juan Guaidó delivers a speech next to his wife Fabiana Rosales during a demonstration on January 26, 2019 in Caracas, Venezuela.
CARACAS, VENEZUELA - JANUARY 26: Opposition leader of Venezuela Juan Guaidó delivers a speech next to his wife Fabiana Rosales during a demonstration on January 26, 2019 in Caracas, Venezuela.
CARACAS, VENEZUELA - JANUARY 26: Opposition leader of Venezuela Juan Guaidó delivers a speech next to his wife Fabiana Rosales during a demonstration on January 26, 2019 in Caracas, Venezuela.
CARACAS, VENEZUELA - FEBRUARY 02: Opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president of Venezuela Juan Guaidó talks, next to his wife Fabiana Rosales, during a rally against the government of Nicolás Maduro in the streets of Caracas on February 2, 2019 in Caracas, Venezuela.
