Venezuela's 'interim first lady' meets DeSantis in Tallahassee

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey DeSantis, met with Venezuela's Fabiana Rosales Thursday in Tallahassee.

President Donald Trump's administration recognized Juan Guaidó as Venezuela's interim president and Rosales as the interim first lady.

"We talked about the plight of Venezuela," Rosales wrote in Spanish on Twitter.

During her visit to the United States, Rosales has also met with Trump, Melania Trump and the mayors of Miami-Dade County and the city of Miami.

Rosales told reporters vulnerable children and the elderly are dying as a consequence of a "terrible" dictatorship. She said Venezuelans are facing power outages, inflation and a shortage of food and medications. She also said her husband's life is in danger.