Venezuelan fishermen forced to barter sardines for food

PUERTO LA CRUZ, Venezuela - At the Islas Borrachas, a Caribbean archipelago in northeastern Venezuela, Mercedes Bermude said he has about 100 colleagues with boats, but only five of them have working engines.

The fishermen -- who have been at the bottom of the wealth ladder -- are experiencing the worst economic crisis in the oil-rich country's history. In their struggle for survival, they spend all night working while facing the risk of losing their boat to pirates at sea.

If all goes well, they return to land in the morning to sell their daily catch at crowded seaside markets in Puerto La Cruz, a busy port city in the Anzoategui state. It's there where they run into another problem: Hyperinflation continues to complicate Venezuelans' daily life.

Most have remained resilient by staying away from currency all together.

"We will trade for anything: Mango, avocado, plums," said Jose Lemo, a fisherman. "We will take anything."

Most fishermen aren't making any money for their night's work. They are making ends meet. The barter isn't taxable.

At the cash-starved beachside Mercado de Pescado Los Cocos, the fishermen are back to pre-money times. They leave their homes empty-handed and return with their boats some rice, pasta or flour. But they don't have the cash they need to maintain their boats.

The market has a local barter exchange that keeps track of prices. As a third party, the barter exchange also keeps track of changes in prices in other markets around the country.

For now, about 2 pounds of sardines -- the most inexpensive source of protein in the area -- are worth one food item.

Judy Marquez, a market worker, said she doesn't mind reverting to the rudimentary mechanism of commercial exchange. To survive, you have to be willing to adapt.

"We just have to figure it out," Marquez said. "Every day, there is a new problem."

