VIDEO: Hospital workers drop newborn baby in delivery room

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A couple is still living with the horrific memory of seeing their newborn baby being dropped by a hospital employee just moments after their daugther was born.

Derrick and Monique Rodgers of Chandler, Arizona shared the shocking video on social media after receiving no apologies from officials at Chandler Regional Medical Center.

The Rodgers' twin girls were born prematurely on Valentine's Day. The video showed baby Morgan falling out of the hands of a doctor and onto a table before other nurses caught her before she fell off the table.

“I told him, ‘You dropped my baby,’” Derrick said, recalling the encounter to KNXV. “He had like a nonchalant look on his face. Then I showed him the video, and he had nothing to say after that.”

Morgan was found to have what amounts to a tiny hemorrage of the brain, which should not have any long term effects.

Other than the bleed, the Rodgers' say Morgan is doing fine but say she sometimes shakes and tenses up.

But the family still wants to hear some remorse from the hospital.

"You know, an apology when it happened could've gone a long way," said Monique.

