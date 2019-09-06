Video shows gunman target Land Rover driver in Kendall

KENDALL, Fla. - Detectives are searching for a gunman who targeted a driver in Kendall, the Miami-Dade Police Department announced Thursday.

According to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the department, the gunman wounded Alex Vega, 45, as he was trying to park his gray 2019 Land Rover sports utility vehicle in the garage of his home near the Miami-Dade College Kendall campus.

"An unknown male approached his vehicle on the driver's side and opened fire, striking Mr. Vega in the back several times," Zabaleta said in a statement, adding the gunman ran away.

Vega, 45, was treated at Kendall Regional Medical Center and survived the shooting. Zabaleta released surveillance video asking the public for help.

Zabaleta is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

