Video shows man allegedly assaulting woman on Fort Lauderdale water taxi

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A woman claims she was assaulted during an altercation on a Fort Lauderdale water taxi this weekend, with video capturing the entire incident.

In the video taken Sunday and shared exclusively with Local 10, a man can be seen pushing the woman down against the side of the boat and then throwing her phone into the water.

"He's pushing me down with his body with his elbow to my neck, and it was terrifying he could've broken my neck," said the victim who only identified herself as Szuszann.

The man can be heard shouting an expletive before tossing the phone overboard and then walking away.

The argument between Szuszann's group and the man on the video allegedly began over space on the water taxi.

"I feel assaulted, violated, distraught," Szuszann told Local 10. "It's very traumatizing."

Szuszann, who was in town visiting South Florida, filed a police report over the incident and hopes the man who allegedly assaulted her is brought to justice.

"A coward. A coward hits a woman and then runs away like this"

