Wasserman Schultz office, building evacuated after bomb threat

SUNRISE, Fla. - The office building site of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz's office in Sunrise has been evacuated after reports of a possible bomb threat.

All city workers have been evacuated from the building at 777 Sawgrass Corporate Parkway.

Packages addressed to the congresswoman contained the explosive devices. The packages were addressed to former Attorney General Eric Holder, but had an incorrect address, so they were returned to Wasserman Schultz's office as they contained her return address.

The building also houses the Sunrise Administrative Center and sits close to the city's water plant.

Officials are investigating to see if the threat is legitimate.

It is not known whether Wasserman Schultz was in the office at the time of the evacuation. She is expected to appear today with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at a campaign event in Coral Gables for Donna Shalala.

The threat comes on the day when explosive devices were delivered to the homes of former President Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. The New York City headquarters of CNN were also evacuated when a suspicious device was found in the company's mailroom.

Many, if not all, of the packages contained the return address of Wasserman Schultz's office.

ALERT!!! We are working an investigation of a suspicious package near Sawgrass Corporate Parkway. Please stay out of the area of NW 8th St and NW 136th Ave. We will provide further updates when available. — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) October 24, 2018

