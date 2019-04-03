2 men take turns shooting each other while wearing bulletproof vest

BENTONVILLE, Ark. - Sometimes you just have to wonder how humans became the dominant species on Earth.

Case in point, two men were arrested after they admitted to taking turns shooting each other while wearing a bulletproof vest last weekend.

Let's all take a moment to sigh. 3... 2... 1... sigh.

Charles Ferris, 50, and Christopher Hicks, 36, of Bentonville (Ark.) are each being investigated in connection with aggravated assault, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette reports.

At first, the men attempted to cover up their stupidity by telling a different story when Ferris showed up at a hospital complaining of pain after being shot multiple times in the back and chest.

Police immediately began an investigation when hearing of the incident.

Ferris originally told deputies that he was protecting a man he called his "asset," but his wife let the cat out of the bag.

Leslie Ferris said her husband was wearing a bulletproof vest while he and Hicks were drinking on an outside deck.

Ferris told Banks to shoot him, as one does, and Hicks complied with a .22-caliber semi-automatic rifle. The single gunshot hit Ferris in the chest.

The men then exchanged the vest and this time Ferris shot Hicks five times in the back, although none of the bullets penetrated the protective vest.

Ferris said he fired multiple times at Hicks because he was angry about being shot, which he had requested.

The gun and vest were both seized by police and possible charges await both men.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.