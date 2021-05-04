Demand for Star Wars gear on Star Wars Day, May 4, up 93% on Amazon

If you can’t help but whisper to your unsuspecting coworker on May 4, “May the fourth be with you,” you can now find comfort in knowing you’re not the only one.

According to a new study by Pattern, a global e-commerce company, single-day demand for Star Wars products on May 4, which is the unofficial “Star Wars Day,” is expected to jump by 93% on Amazon than on any other average day of the year.

If you were wondering what exactly Star Ward fans are purchasing on Amazon, products relating to Yoda and Baby Yoda topped the list, accounting for 49% of all consumer demand for products related to Star Wars characters in 2020.

Products related to the Mandalorian, specifically, accounted for 19%.

However, the data analysis from Pattern found that in 2020, the release of the Rise of Skywalker (+111%) and the new season of The Mandalorian (+95%) generated more daily demand for Star Wars products.

If you don’t know about the holiday, Star Wars Day is celebrated every May 4 thanks to a pun replacing the iconic Star Wars catchphrase, “May the force be with you” with “May the fourth be with you.” The play on words in the expression was created organically by fans and spread quickly online and through the media.

Here’s a fun fact: The first major organized celebration of Star Wars Day took place in Toronto, Canada in 2011, and the holiday has become extremely popular in the years since.

So popular, in fact, that South Florida’s very own J Wakefield Brewing, whose owners are well-known fans of the franchise, holds a costume contest every year. See below for this year’s flyer.