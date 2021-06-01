17-year-old girl shoves bear to save her dogs in viral video

CALIFORNIA – Most people’s Memorial Day involved grilling hot dogs and burgers in the backyard. However, for one California teenager, it involved saving her dogs’ lives with her bare hands from a wild bear in her backyard.

According to Newsweek, on May 31, 17-year-old Hailey was at her home in California when suddenly she heard her dogs franticly barking.

That’s when she ran outside to discover that her dogs were in the midst of a confrontation with a mother brown bear protecting her cubs along a cement wall in her own backyard.

Without hesitation, the teenager ran towards the bear that was loudly swinging at her dogs and swiftly shoved the bear off the wall before grabbing her dogs and directing them inside — and the entire confrontation was caught on CCTV video from outside of her home.

Soon after, Branda, Hailey’s cousin, shared the footage on her TikTok account where it amassed over 15 million views in seven hours. She captioned the video, “My cousin Hailey yeeted a bear off her fence today and saved her dogs. How’s your Memorial Day?”

Ad

Commenters on TikTok were shocked with just how casually the teen was able to confront the bear with her bare hands.

Watch the viral video, posted by Hailey’s cousin on her Instagram page, below:

After amassing millions of views, Hailey took to her own account to recount the ordeal. She said, “I go over to the bear, I look it in the eyes and the first thing I think to do is push it. Push a bear, push an apex predator. To be honest, I don’t think I pushed her that hard. I just pushed her enough to make her lose her balance, so she dropped my dog and I ran out of there. I grabbed my other dog, I sprained my finger and scraped my knee, but we’re all OK.”

Would you have done the same for your dogs? Comment below!