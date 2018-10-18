25 pounds of meth found disguised as Aztec artifacts

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. - Federal agents busted a drug ring that attempted to smuggle 25 pounds of meth disguised as Aztec artifacts, calendars and decorations.

Nine people in Southern California were indicted for trying to transport the drugs from Garden Grove (Calif.) to Hawaii, KABC reports.

The meth was part of a larger shipment and appeared as ancient Mexican artifacts, including a replica of a 500-year-old Aztec calendar.

Agents originally intercepted the drugs back in July. All the defendants face charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

