45-year-old man threatens to kill 11-year-old boy after losing at Fortnite

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. - After losing to a young boy in the game Fortnite, a 45-year-old man allegedly threatened to kill the child at his home or school.

Starting at 9 p.m. Monday, police say Michael Aliperti of Huntington, N.Y. began leaving threatening messages on the 11-year-old boy's XBox and texts, WABC reports.

Despite Aliperti being arrested overnight Tuesday, security was increased at the boy's middle school as a precaution.

“It kind of gives a new definition of sore loser,” Suffolk County Police Chief of Department Stuart Cameron said.

Newsday reports police found an airsoft rife and a plastic pellet gun at Aliperti's home.

Aliperti's sister says her brother is a father of three children. His attorney claims Aliperti is under stress as he goes through divorce proceedings.

Aliperti was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment and acting in a manner to injure a child. He was released on $10,000 bail and ordered to return to court on Oct. 4.

