Abandoned 'ghost ship' runs aground during storm

YANGON, Myanmar - An abandoned "ghost ship" ran aground in an eerie mist off the coast of Myanmar, something sure to cause shivers in those who believe in the spectral afterworld.

KABC reports the freighter, Sam Ratulangi PB 1600, was originally discovered in August, and Navy investigators found no crewmembers or cargo aboard the s hip.

It was later determined the ship was being towed to a salvage yard in Bangladesh when it broke free during a storm.

After the ship got loose, the crew of the tugboat hauling the freighter abandoned ship.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.