Alligator battles python on Florida golf course

NAPLES, Fla. - Florida golf courses are known to be some of the most difficult in the U.S., but the most dangerous?

A group playing at the Golf Club at Fiddler's Creek in Naples on Friday ran into an interesting hazard on the 10th hole.

A serious hazard.

An alligator and Burmese python were locked in battle while golfers played nearby. While the snake was twisted around the gator, the python's tail was sitting right in the alligator's mouth.

Although surprised, Richard Nadler and his friends decided to play through as the two creatures from the animal kingdom seemed more interested in themselves and not birdies or eagles.

