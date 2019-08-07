Arrest warrant issued for Luke Sky Walker (yes, that's his name)

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. - The Force is strong with a young man with a familiar name who is evading police.

Tennessee authorities issued a warrant for the arrest of 22-year-old Luke Sky Walker... yes, his real name... on charges of property theft, WZTV reports.

Even Mark Hamill, the one true Luke Skywalker, chimed in on his mischievous counterpart when he was first arrested last year, posting "The real crime here is Mr. & Mrs. Walker saddling this poor guy with that name in the first place."

The real crime here is Mr. & Mrs. Walker saddling this poor guy with that name in the first place. #MisbegottenMoniker #AlsoTooShortForAStormtrooper https://t.co/mj3GknabQQ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 2, 2018

The Carter County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with any information on Luke Sky Walker's whereabouts, whether in this star system or another, to contact authorities immediately. The real authorities, not those associated with The First Order.

