Bizarre catch! Fish with two mouths reeled in off lake

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. - When you're out on the open water, you're bound to see about everything. But no one expected to find what was reeled in Monday.

Debbie Geddes was fishing Lake Champlain with her husband when she brought in the most unusual catch in recent memory: A fish with two mouths!

As shocked as anyone, Geddes took photos of the bizarre catch before tossing it back into the water.

When the couple returned to land, Geddes shared a photo of the fish with a co-worker who posted it to the Knotty Boys Facebook page. From there, things went haywire as the picture went viral.

No one is sure how the fish ended up with two mouths, but everyone has their theories, including pollution to injury.

