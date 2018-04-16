Burglar wears clear plastic wrapper as 'disguise' to rob GameStop

ST. MARYS, Ga. - A burglar just north of the Florida border must have thought a disguise was mandatory to commit a crime, because how else can you describe the lazy "mask" he chose.

The man attempted to rob a GameStop in St. Marys, Georgia on April 13 while wearing a clear plastic bottled water wrapper over his head.

The disguise was entirely see-through and did absolutely nothing to hide his identity. The crook might have just worn a name tag while rummaging through the store.

However, give the thief some credit as WJXT reports he was able to get away and police have yet to apprehend him.

