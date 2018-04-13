Buyers line up to bid over $800,000 on burned-out Silicon Valley home

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A home for sale in San Jose, Calif. has everything a young tech maven would look for, except for that pesky smoke smell.

Bidders are lining up to spend up to, or over, $800,000 to buy a burned-out home in Silicon Valley, reports KABC.

The realtor with the listing said she had 10 potential buyers in less than 24 hours after posting it for sale.

Of course, the future homebuyers don't actually want the home, but the land. The report claims it's cheaper to bUy the burned home, demolish it and rebuild on the land rather than spending more on a new home in pricey Silicon Valley.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.