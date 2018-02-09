Car thief calls owner for help in starting vehicle

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - A thief who had trouble restarting the car he had just stolen actually called the vehicle's owner for help.

Edward Leroy Wilson stole the car outside a Minneapolis Walmart on Monday after the owner used an auto-starter from inside the store.

When the owner went outside, the car was gone and about an hour away at that time.

USA Today reports later that night, the owner received a call from a woman who said a man was asking about the car. Wilson then got on the phone and identified himself as an employee at a glass repair shop.

Wilson said he had parked the car, but was unable to restart it and asked the owner to contact someone who could.

Police responded to the scene of a suspicious person and found Wilson and the stolen car.

According to the report, Wilson quickly realized he had made a mistake.

"He knew that it was not a good idea to get in the vehicle," the police report states.

