Cheerleader gives out pot brownies to gain Homecoming Queen votes

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - One high school cheerleader went a little too far to gain votes in the ultra-competitive world known as Homecoming Court elections.

Officials at Hartford High School in Kalamazoo, Mich. believe the cheerleader in question handed out pot-laced brownies in exchange for homecoming queen votes.

WWMT reports the student baked a batch of 12 pot brownies and handed them out in goodie bags to members of the football team. The school believes some of the brownies were ingested.

"You always think you've heard it all and seen it all, and there is always something new to surprise you,” said Hartford police officer Michael Prince.

Police and school officials are continuing their investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.