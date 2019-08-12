Town angered over strip club's job offer to stay-at-home moms

OMAHA, Neb. - A strip club has angered people in its town after offering jobs to stay at home moms.

Many are upset over the sign outside Kandi's Gentlemen's Club in Omaha that reads, "Fully nude girls! Stay at home moms earn extra cash! Apply inside!"

USA Today reports the city council has already denied Kandi's liquor license after hearing from unhappy residents who say children can read the sign.

Ray Kurtzuba, the owner of the club, says the signs will stay until he gets his license back.

"My intention is to keep the signs coming and draw attention to them and get the city working with me," Kurtzuba said. "It's staying and another one is coming next week. I'm getting the reaction I wanted. I think I've been discriminated against."

The club is closed due to the lack of a liquor license, but Kurtzuba says the job offers to stay at home moms still stand.

