Company must pay after employee dies during sex on business trip

PARIS - A company has been ordered to compensate the family of a man who died while having sex with a stranger on a business trip.

Xavier X worked as an engineer with a railway services company near Paris when he met up with a woman while on a trip to central France in 2013, the BBC reports.

The man died of cardiac arrest while he and the woman were engaged in sexual intercourse in her hotel room.

Xavier's family sued for proper compensation and judges recently upheld a previous ruling, affirming French law makes employers responsible for any and all accidents during business trips.

TSO, Xavier's former employer, argued he died during an "extramarital relationship with a perfect stranger." But the insurance provider regarded the sexual activity like "taking a shower or a meal."

