Cops threaten speeding drivers: 'We will call your mom'

HAYMARKET, Va. - Police in one town came up with a bigger threat than a costly ticket to slow down speeding drivers.

From now on, the cops say they'll call your mom and tell her about any misdeeds behind the wheel.

The Haywmarket (Va.) Police Department posted photos of their new warning sign to Facebook and some of the comments have been hilarious.

"Love It! If my kid rolls thru too fast..... Call Me! She may be 23 but she’s still more afraid of mom then the police!! Lmao" wrote Amy Herric Sexton.

"Back in the 90s y'all would have called my mom. And honestly, I'd have preferred you sent me to jail than call her!" said Christine Giglio.

As great as the sign is, the department wants to know there's an honest message behind it.

"We meant this to be funny but on a serious note, please slow down," the post reads.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.