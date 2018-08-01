Couple looking for someone to film their wedding night sex tape

LONDON - A bride and groom-to-be want to make sure more than just their wedding is captured on video.

A British couple has placed an advertisement looking to find someone to film their after-hours wedding night.

Reading between the lines, they want a professionally produced sex tape.

The ad was placed on Bark.com and is offering almost $3,700 for someone to work and film between 1-3 a.m. when the action takes place, according to the New York Post.

In the ad, the couple admits their request is "unique," but write that they believe "your 'wedding day' shouldn't just be limited to a day" and that the activities continue well into the evening.

"Since we got engaged we've both been in agreement that we want a videographer to film our wedding night, but unfortunately we haven't been able to find anyone willing, or who we've felt comfortable enough around." reads the ad.

The couple goes on to request specific shots that should be filmed, and say the video will only be for them.

