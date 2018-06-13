Couple taking selfie on cliff plunge to their deaths

LISBON, PORTUGAL - Tourists attempting to take a selfie on a cliff in Portugal plunged to their deaths after falling from a beach overlook.

The bodies of the British and Australian tourists were found on a beach in Ericeira with their phones and other possessions nearby, reports The Guardian.

A local naval official in the area says authorities believe the couple fell off the 90-foot wall while they were attempting to take a selfie.

“Everything seems to indicate that the fall happened when they were probably trying to take a selfie,” rescue service official Rui Pereira da Terra said.

