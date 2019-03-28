Employee sues boss for $1.2 million, calls farting 'a form of bullying'

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - They say whoever smelt it, dealt it. And in the case of one office, it was the boss who dealt it too much, causing an employee to sue over the non-stop flatulance.

David Hingst sued his former supervisor, Greg Short, for $1.2 million for being a constant farter at the engineering office in which both worked in Melbourne, Australia.

“I would be sitting with my face to the wall and he would come into the room, which was small and had no windows,” said Hingst. “He would fart behind me and walk away. He would do this five or six times a day.”

Hingst took the matter to court because he believed Short's farting was a form of bullying.

During a trial last November, Hingst said Short would regularly “lift his bum and fart” on him, the News.com.au reports. Short claimed he may have done it once or twice, but couldn't recall.

The judge later dismissed the case, but Hingst appealed to the Court of Appeal of the Supreme Court on Monday.

Hingst believes the farting was part of a conspiracy to get him to quit the job.

The Court of Appeals is expected to rule on the appeal on Friday.

