Florida boy gets stuck inside claw machine trying to get stuffed animal

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A central Florida boy apparently wanted a stuffed animal so badly that he got himself in a tight spot.

Firefighters in Titusville had to come to the rescue after a boy got stuck inside a claw machine at a restaurant.

The boy, identified only as Mason, climbed inside the Pinnacle machine to get a stuffed animal and somehow wound up on the other side of the glass.

An off-duty fire-rescue lieutenant happened to be at the restaurant and, with the help of his colleagues, got Mason out.

In the end, Mason got to keep one of the stuffed animals and went back to eating dinner with his mother and friends.

Kids these days.



